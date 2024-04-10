5,030 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading

Shares of DFUS opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

