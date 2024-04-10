5,300 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

