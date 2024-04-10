5,700 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 242,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 197,573 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7,561.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 132,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 130,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 91,279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

