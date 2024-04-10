588,369 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 588,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.74% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

