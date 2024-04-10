606,341 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 606,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 5.49% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $550.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

