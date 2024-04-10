89,288 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Trading Down 0.2 %

AI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.71. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

