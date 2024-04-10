Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Gap Up to $85.43

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.43, but opened at $87.95. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF shares last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 53,527 shares.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 167.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

