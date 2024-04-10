Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

