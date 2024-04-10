ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 2,568 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $45,890.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,796 shares in the company, valued at $693,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Brendan Teehan sold 624 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $15,394.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

