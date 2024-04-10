Adam Christopher Ellis Buys 10,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 279.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zumiez by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

