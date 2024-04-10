Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after buying an additional 196,857 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

