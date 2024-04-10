Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

AMG stock opened at $169.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

