Aidan Viggiano Sells 3,375 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94.

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,212,000 after purchasing an additional 241,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,806,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

