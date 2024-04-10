Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.27

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 907316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.