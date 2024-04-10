Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.85.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

