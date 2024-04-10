Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

ALLE stock opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

