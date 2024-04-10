AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Given Buy Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Cowen currently has a $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AB. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

