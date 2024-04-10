Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 124,611 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $356,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.59 and a 200 day moving average of $474.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
