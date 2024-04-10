Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 16,978 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 246.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Booking worth $84,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,581.48 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,595.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

