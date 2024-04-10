Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 8,262 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of SBA Communications worth $82,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

