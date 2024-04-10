Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 682,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $79,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 16,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

