Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.62% of Korn Ferry worth $81,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

