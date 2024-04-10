Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,673,132 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 21,508.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.14% of Compass Diversified worth $82,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Compass Diversified by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Compass Diversified by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $663,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,632.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

