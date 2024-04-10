Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $77.55 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 633.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,560 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Celsius worth $77,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $45,022,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 417,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $29,224,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Celsius Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,671. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

