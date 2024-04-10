Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $85.47 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.03% of RBC Bearings worth $85,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,872,000 after buying an additional 57,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $481,554,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 28.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RBC opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average of $257.54. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

