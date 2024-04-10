Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $87.40 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,683 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.45% of Axon Enterprise worth $87,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.0 %

AXON opened at $311.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.60. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

