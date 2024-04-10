Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.01% of Wingstop worth $76,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $354.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.43. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.