Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 43,969 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 15.25% of Denny’s worth $88,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Denny’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DENN opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $459.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.93. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

