Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.31% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $87,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.65. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

