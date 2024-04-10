Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 7.41% of TriMas worth $77,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Price Performance

TRS stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRS

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.