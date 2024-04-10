Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,270 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $473,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $516.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,719.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,719.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.88.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

