Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34,011 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $73,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.07.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $563.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.81. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

