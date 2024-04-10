Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 41,290 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $74,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $447.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.56 and a 200-day moving average of $440.52. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

