Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 67,343 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Datadog worth $73,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG opened at $125.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.07.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,223,809.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,223,809.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,285 shares of company stock valued at $77,884,936 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

