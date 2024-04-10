Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 743,365 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.34% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $77,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

