Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.59% of AXIS Capital worth $74,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

