Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.60% of CBIZ worth $81,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBZ stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.83.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

