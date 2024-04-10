Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,940 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,806,000 after acquiring an additional 110,786 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

