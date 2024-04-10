Allworth Financial LP Has $431,000 Stock Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Get Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Stock Performance

Stagwell stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stagwell

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.