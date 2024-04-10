Allworth Financial LP Has $530,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $199.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

