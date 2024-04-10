Allworth Financial LP Has $573,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $146.73 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.