Allworth Financial LP Purchases 167 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

