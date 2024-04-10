Allworth Financial LP Purchases 510 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,084,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,985,000 after buying an additional 249,807 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,192,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after buying an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.