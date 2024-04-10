Allworth Financial LP Sells 168 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $429.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

