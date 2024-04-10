Allworth Financial LP Sells 915 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

