Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,748 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

