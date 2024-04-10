Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 1.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $185.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $156.64 and last traded at $156.41. 5,412,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 22,622,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.94.
GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.