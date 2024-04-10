Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ameren by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

