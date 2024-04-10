American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

