American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

